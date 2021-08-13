K21 (K21) Price Tops $1.11 on Exchanges

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, K21 has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00002325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a market capitalization of $12.65 million and $1.13 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00057690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $424.62 or 0.00891297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00101226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00043952 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,421,966 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

