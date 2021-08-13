Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is Versor Investments LP’s 10th Largest Position

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern accounts for about 3.0% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.33% of Kansas City Southern worth $85,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KSU traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $292.38. The stock had a trading volume of 25,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,209. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 221.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.75.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

