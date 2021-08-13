Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Issues Earnings Results

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Karat Packaging updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of KRT stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 23,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,959. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.92. Karat Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karat Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

