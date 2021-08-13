Karbo (KRB) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Karbo has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $352.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karbo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Karbo has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.70 or 0.00572401 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo Profile

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,163,711 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Karbo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

