Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KPTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.22. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

