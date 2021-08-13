Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KPTI. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.22. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 106.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 55.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 134,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 47,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after buying an additional 1,031,491 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 339.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 63,144 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 20.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

