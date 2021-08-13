Katalyo 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $93,722.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $93,722.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00139763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.99 or 0.00155508 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,561.79 or 0.99960609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.59 or 0.00858724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.