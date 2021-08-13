Kava (KAVA) Market Capitalization Hits $66.12 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00037619 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.80 or 0.00285597 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00035167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007020 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00012693 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

