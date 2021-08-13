Kava Price Tops $1.97 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

