Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the July 15th total of 436,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 327.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $89,000.

Shares of NYSE:KMF traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,410. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

