Kcash (KCASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.07 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Kcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kcash has a total market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.
Kcash Profile
Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Kcash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.