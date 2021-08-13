KE (NYSE:BEKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $19.90 target price on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BEKE. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13. KE has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.07.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KE will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in KE in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in KE in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in KE in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

