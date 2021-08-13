KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $19.66

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.66, but opened at $19.26. KE shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 32,282 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion and a PE ratio of 122.00.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The company’s revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter valued at $5,956,243,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,316,000 after buying an additional 7,989,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,407,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,884,000 after buying an additional 4,387,539 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,747 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

