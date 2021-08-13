Kebab Token (KEBAB) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Kebab Token (CURRENCY:KEBAB) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. Kebab Token has a total market cap of $54,075.84 and $1,822.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kebab Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kebab Token has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00046657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00138674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00153093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,383.59 or 0.99923431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.52 or 0.00856381 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kebab Token

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

