Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Kelly Services has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $917.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.27. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

