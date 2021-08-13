Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.
Kelly Services has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years.
Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $917.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.27. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $26.98.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.
In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.