Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Issues Earnings Results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%.

NASDAQ KELYA traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 119,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,118. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.19. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $879.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KELYA shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelly Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.