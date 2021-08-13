Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%.

NASDAQ KELYB traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,314. The firm has a market cap of $907.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.92. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $90.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

