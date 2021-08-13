KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KMPH stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. 31,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,321. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KemPharm stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

