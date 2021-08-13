Kenan Lucas Purchases 87,885 Shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Kenan Lucas acquired 87,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $217,954.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenan Lucas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Kenan Lucas acquired 175,000 shares of Qumu stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $427,000.00.

NASDAQ QUMU traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. 370,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,906. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98. Qumu Co. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 122.44% and a negative net margin of 57.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qumu Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUMU. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Qumu during the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Qumu by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Qumu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QUMU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lowered Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Qumu in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

