Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €52.50 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €52.50 ($61.76) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.68% from the stock’s current price.

DWNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €50.42 ($59.32).

FRA DWNI opened at €52.86 ($62.19) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €51.81.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

