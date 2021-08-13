Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €105.00 Price Target

Varta (ETR:VAR1) received a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective from Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 30.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VAR1. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €102.57 ($120.67).

Varta stock opened at €152.10 ($178.94) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €140.64. Varta has a 12 month low of €99.20 ($116.71) and a 12 month high of €181.30 ($213.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

