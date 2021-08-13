Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TKA. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.75 ($17.35) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.31 ($14.48).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €8.54 ($10.04) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.78. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

