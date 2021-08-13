Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,318 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Keros Therapeutics worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KROS. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KROS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $34.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.73 million, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 2.61. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $462,718.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $135,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,987 shares of company stock worth $2,598,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

