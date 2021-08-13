Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 1,069 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,486 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.3% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.81 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

