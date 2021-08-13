KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for CIRCOR International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $650.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.63. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.