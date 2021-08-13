KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Wendy’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on WEN. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

In related news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 196,576 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $32,083,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.