KeyCorp Increases BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target to $60.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

BLFS opened at $48.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $72,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at $274,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $27,163.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,152,080.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,468,525 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 63.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

