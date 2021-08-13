KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Codex DNA in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Codex DNA’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNAY. Cowen initiated coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.57 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAY opened at $12.49 on Friday. Codex DNA has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,400,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,399,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,227,000.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

