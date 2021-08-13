KeyCorp Weighs in on PubMatic, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for PubMatic in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

PubMatic stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $73,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $128,112.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,383 in the last ninety days. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

