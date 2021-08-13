Keywords Studios (KWS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Keywords Studios (LON: KWS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/13/2021 – Keywords Studios had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/5/2021 – Keywords Studios had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Keywords Studios had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Keywords Studios was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2021 – Keywords Studios had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Keywords Studios had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Keywords Studios had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on the stock.

Shares of KWS traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,818 ($36.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,042. The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 115.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,632.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Keywords Studios plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,018 ($26.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,018.64 ($39.44).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

