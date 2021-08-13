Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KZR stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,233. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $282.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

