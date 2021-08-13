Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.74 Million

Brokerages expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to report $387.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $386.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $389.47 million. Kforce posted sales of $365.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.63. Kforce has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 35.11%.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $150,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 36.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

