KickToken [new] (KICK) Achieves Market Cap of $26.54 Million

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. KickToken [new] has a market capitalization of $26.54 million and $3.33 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KickToken [new] has traded up 58.7% against the US dollar. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $420.74 or 0.00885740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00105474 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001939 BTC.

KickToken [new] Coin Profile

KickToken [new] (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,495,278,440 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

