Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Short Interest Update

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KDOZF remained flat at $$0.56 on Friday. Kidoz has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15 and a beta of -0.73.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

