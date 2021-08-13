KIMCHI.finance Achieves Market Cap of $826,624.57 (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a market cap of $826,624.57 and $302,538.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.18 or 0.00887027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00105026 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001942 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

