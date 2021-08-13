KIMCHI.finance Market Capitalization Tops $828,595.99 (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 22% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. KIMCHI.finance has a total market capitalization of $828,595.99 and approximately $177,880.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.08 or 0.00899321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00114477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00154013 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 2,150,501,175 coins. KIMCHI.finance’s official website is kimchi.finance . KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

