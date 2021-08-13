Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

NASDAQ KINS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

