Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Kite Realty Group Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 62.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG opened at $19.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.38, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.