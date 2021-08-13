Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.15 Million

Analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will post sales of $68.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.90 million to $69.29 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $65.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $273.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $270.70 million to $277.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $281.67 million, with estimates ranging from $277.60 million to $284.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,882,000 after acquiring an additional 501,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,234,000 after purchasing an additional 359,335 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,407,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,437,000 after purchasing an additional 82,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,299,000 after purchasing an additional 113,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,433,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

