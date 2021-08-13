Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at Scotiabank

Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Kits Eyecare stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. 556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287. Kits Eyecare has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $8.19.
Kits Eyecare Company Profile
