KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.33.

Several research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

