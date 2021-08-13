KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Holdings Raised by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 1.4% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Capital International Investors boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,836,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,408,000 after purchasing an additional 903,560 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 850,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,523,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $66.04. 1,340,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,948. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 54.36%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

