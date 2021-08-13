KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $328.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.90.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

