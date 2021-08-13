Klaytn (KLAY) Price Hits $1.55

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Klaytn has a market cap of $3.86 billion and approximately $131.65 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 33.9% against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00003340 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00046526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00136833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00149589 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,273.12 or 1.00026405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.03 or 0.00858241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.10 or 0.06984512 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,644,555,702 coins and its circulating supply is 2,495,060,749 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

