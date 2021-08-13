Klever (KLV) Price Hits $0.0434 on Major Exchanges

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Klever has a total market capitalization of $147.51 million and $2.35 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klever has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Klever

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

