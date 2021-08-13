Klever Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.35 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Klever has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One Klever coin can now be bought for $0.0434 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Klever has a total market capitalization of $147.51 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00046657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00138674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00153093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,383.59 or 0.99923431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.52 or 0.00856381 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Klever

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

