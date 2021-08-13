Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €124.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €124.00 ($145.88) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €103.25 ($121.47).

ETR KBX opened at €98.64 ($116.05) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 12 month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €99.31.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

