KnowBe4 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,414 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,235% compared to the typical volume of 189 call options.

KNBE stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.67.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $414,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $969,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $1,133,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $7,232,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNBE. began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.