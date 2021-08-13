KnowBe4 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,280 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,617% compared to the average volume of 191 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KNBE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,160,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4 stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.29. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

