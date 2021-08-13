KOK Market Cap Tops $248.40 Million (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One KOK coin can now be bought for $2.31 or 0.00004978 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $248.40 million and approximately $21.74 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00056906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.85 or 0.00898774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00115434 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001950 BTC.

KOK Coin Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

